Opinion Line (July 28)

Twitter is Trump’s laser pointer and the mainstream media are his cats. Brilliant.
If Trump pardons himself and his family, isn’t that an admission of guilt?
I heard someone saw a Russian in New York. Start a probe.
Conservatives love to assert — without any basis in fact — that liberals want to mooch off other people’s money. But they had no problem supporting Brownback’s tax legislation which allowed business owners to mooch off the rest of us for years.
Why are people complaining about the Cargill deal? The city gave them tax abatements and is funding a parking garage that could also be used by the public in order to keep 700 jobs here that pay an average of $67,000 per year.
How do you define honor, integrity and patriotism? John McCain.
Once upon a time, there were two military veterans who recently discovered they had brain cancer. One was a senator who was immediately checked into the Mayo Clinic. The other still sits in a VA Hospital waiting room.
If 59 Tomahawks over Syria cost 59 million, that is $1.18 each for 50 million uninsured. It will take much more war to tax and spend ourselves wealthy enough to afford health care insurance. Right thinkers understand math.
President Trump is not tarnishing the Republican Party, they do a mighty fine job on their own. Republicans need to grow up, get some backbone, and get things done.
I want to thank the nice lady who paid for my dinner last Thursday at NuWay. May God give her a special blessing for being so kind.
