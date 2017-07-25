Opinion Line (July 25)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
To be a good Republican, one must have the type of confidence that only ignorance can provide.
“City approves $29.5 million for new ballpark.” I do hope there is enough money left to fix some of the streets so you could get to the new ballpark without having to stop at an alignment shop before you get there. The city is spending money like it’s growing on trees.
I found the funds for healthcare: Anyone selling the death sticks known as cigarettes. Dillons, Walgreens and the smoke shops, they should pay for healthcare. They, and the tobacco companies, are supporting this death habit that is consumed by 20 percent of Americans.
If the ACA is President Obama’s legacy, he does not leave much of a legacy after eight very long years in office. His legacy comes out of his mouth only and not what he did to help the people of America.
I frequently see bikes on Douglas where there are no bike paths, but but very seldom see any on the First and Second street paths, though they are frequently used by commercial vehicles. I have never seen anyone use the bike paths installed in our neighborhood.
The Wichita mayor is bragging about a new ballpark downtown. He has the city borrowing against future property taxes. Get ready, your property taxes are going way up real fast. We need to band together to stop this insanity.
Wrecking balls are a common site in Wichita.
I sure hope I don’t get called before Congress for using Russian dressing on my salad.
Our two senators are poster boys for term limits. One has been a spectator his entire career and the other is a Republican in name only.
If the lawyer and others Don Trump Jr. met with are such dangerous Russian operatives, maybe those in the Obama administration can explain to us why they allowed them into our country? That lawyer has been meeting with members of Congress for years.
In no other state do drivers come to a complete stop on highway on-ramps. Is it the people here or the highways? It’s a major problem and very dangerous.
The wild is calling us all and it’s telling us to live free.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments