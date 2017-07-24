Opinion Line (July 24)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Ironically, liberals didn’t mind Obama destroying our country, but hate Trump’s attempt to make it better.
How is Trump going to “Make America Great Again” when, in six-plus months, he has not had one significant piece of legislation passed into law? Also his backlog of bills and other duties is growing with little or no progress.
How can Afghanistan afford to send a team to a robotics competition when they owe the U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars?
I am a woman over 80 that looks much younger. I am totally thrilled when someone tells me how good I look - regardless of who it is.
The Wichita City Council figures citizens will vote to raise their property taxes for more cops, giving the council free reign to spend money instead on pet projects around town.
So glad we have one senator from the state of Kansas that listens to the people and votes his conscience. Thank you, Sen. Moran. You have earned my respect.
Be responsible, dog owner. Do not allow your dog to poop in my yard or bark at me when I am in my yard. I can not relax outside because of barking dogs from immediate neighbors.
Six months into the Trump presidency, leave it to Leonard Pitts to declare that anyone who voted for President Trump is racist, hates gay people, muslims, Mexicans and people with funny names. He’s the Pitts.
I don’t always agree with Leonard Pitts Jr., but his July 17 column about Trump was right on. I think anyone that is honest about Trump’s actions and personality would have to agree.
I can live with a state income tax increase since I now know people like Bill Self, was has not paid state income tax (with his LLC) for five years, will now ante up his fair share.
Looking like Kris Kobach found another way to get voters off the rolls, only now it’s Colorado.
For those who don’t like “Breaking Cat News,” then don’t read it. Many of us do like it. There are several comics I don’t care for so I pass over them. It’s not the end of the world.
