Opinion Line (July 27)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
How can our Secretary of State do the job he was elected to when he spends so much time working for the president?
What happened to compassionate Democrats?
Am I the only one that thinks the new River Vista Apartments are ugly and take away the beauty and view on the river?
I recently observed a small child having a temper tantrum in a retail store. He reminded me of liberals and the mainstream press as he stomped and cried as if to say, “But I don’t want Trump to be President.”
GOP: Greed Over People.
A sure sign of insanity is repeating the same tired cliché over and over and assuming, wrongly, that you have said something profound.
Congress should have the same health care as the people they represent.
The only reason a parking garage the size of Century II would be needed is if there was a sold-out event at Century II.
I have been driving on First and Second streets for 60 years. There were always three lanes until the bike lane. People turning left should be in that lane – not turning in front of me from the right lane.
Let’s move on and build a new performing arts center on the river and start making the most of the beautiful river. Century II could still be utilized for smaller venues or a parking garage would be a great idea.
Let’s spend our city’s entertainment tax dollars on a truly iconic Wichita landmark: the Orpheum Theater.
Replace Lawrence-Dumont Stadium? I attended a Wingnuts game recently, and the stadium seating, infield, outfield and scoreboard were excellent.
I am firmly convinced that Kris Kobach has truly uncovered the largest case of voter fraud in Kansas history and it is Kris Kobach.
Gypsy Freeman’s return comments to Kat Von D’s personal Instagram comments were certainly kinder than mine would have been. Typical left-wing action, don’t say anything disagreeable to my thinking or you will suffer no matter if it has anything to do with the event at hand.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments