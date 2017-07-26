Opinion Line (July 26)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Dear Washington D.C.: You are making it very hard for me to teach my children not to lie and cheat. I guess you are a good lesson in hypocrisy, though.
The difference is clear. Sen. Moran cares about his constituents. Sen. Roberts cares only about being re-elected. Why should we reward him?
You don’t realize how hard you chew food until you bite your own tongue.
Leftists certainly are busy. Besides their continuing efforts to destroy this country as a whole, they are also concentrating their efforts to bring down true Americans such as President Trump and Secretary of State Kobach.
Now, could it be possible that someone with the anti-campus carry crowd left the gun in the restroom at WSU?
If all the contacts with the Russians by the various Trumpeteers were incidental, innocent or innocuous, why have every one of them lied about having contact and only admitted to a meeting when evidence is produced by a third party?
People have died under Obamacare and will continue to die under future health care plans.
The Trump family should show some leadership and bring back the manufacturing of all their products to the U.S. All of their merchandise is made overseas. Sad.
Thanks, Wichita Eagle, for bringing us the new comics. I still miss “For Better or For Worse,” but I read it online now.
Medicaid and food stamps were designed to help the extreme poor, not make people middle-class earners.
First responders need no naloxone. Users and abusers of heroin, etc., need to stock naloxone in their inventories like I stock Alka Seltzer for times I (legally) overeat Mexican food and like a fire extinguisher by my outdoor cooker.
Kat Von D demostrated what it is to be a liberal. If she didn’t want all classes of people to compete in her dog and pony show, she should have let it be known.
What a country. In a week we go from Russia collusion news is fake to how can I pardon myself?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments