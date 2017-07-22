Opinion Line (July 22)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
What, Carrier is still losing jobs to Mexico? What? Trump lied? What? Carrier money to be used for automating jobs. What? Trump lied? Surprise, welcome to real world Trump voters.
Kansas is blessed with decent Congressional reps; we could have had a Maxine Waters.
It’s hard to not feel sad when people consider Franklin Roosevelt one of the greatest presidents ever. His administration, more than any other, was responsible for allowing Socialism to worm its way into our government.
We can build new libraries that nobody will go to, and replace Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, but we can’t repair roads correctly or give kids a place to swim.
Daily prayer: Lord, please help me tolerate your followers. Amen.
What I find amazing is how millions can be found for downtown projects, but we can’t find $60,000 to keep a pool open. Oh, and don’t forget it will cost something to fill in the pools and build splash pads that won’t be used by most kids over 5.
What happened to compassionate conservatives?
Liberals have found a position of safety. By just cooperating with liberals, they will allow the possibility of complaints or even failure to happen with a Republican health plan, then blame the greedy Republicans.
I sure would like to know what the American taxpayer is paying these Democratic congressmen to do. They need to start working with Republicans to do something for the people of the United States. That’s what we elected them to do.
News: Gun found in WSU bathroom. Well, that didn’t take long. Thank you, legislators and governor, for protecting our university restrooms.
If you are retired, on a fixed income and living in Wichita, Wednesday’s paper was full of bad news for you. You will be expected to pay for all the stuff Mayor Longwell and the Council want. I would rather be funding a long-term water supply and good roads.
“Breaking Cat News” is the first comic strip I read in the morning. It is a great addition to the comics page.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments