Opinion Line (July 23)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
People don’t get it. Russia interfered in our election. Stop trying to make it an issue along party lines. Get Russia out of our business.
Dems are using talking points while Republicans are using reality points.
Sometimes it’s better to ignore politics and focus on the good things in life. Braum’s Speculoos ice cream. Mmmmm.
The new blacktop surface on K-42 between West and Hoover isn’t much smoother than what they replaced.
Hit the blogs this morning. Never have seen a buzz word such as collusion used so much before. From the context, I suspect a majority of the users don’t know what collusion means. Look it up people; I did.
Trump, what a joke. He’ll never be half the man Obama is. And never can be. His reality show should have been “Biggest Loser.”
What happened? Last November, the GOP was in a state of euphoria after winning the presidency and gaining a majority in both houses of Congress. Could it possibly be that the new leader lacked skills necessary to govern a country?
Sad that some people say “improve Obamacare” and don’t understand a cancer must be completely removed because if not it will continue to grow until it becomes lethal.
Wichita transit has become a farce.
If you are anxious for Rocky Ford cantaloupes to arrive in Wichita from Colorado, raise both arms high and shout.
I’m always pleased to find Wichita attorney Blake Shuart’s columns when I turn to the Opinion page. They’re reasoned, well written and present new angles on important issues. In contrast, Alaskan Susan Stamper Brown’s columns are one-note demonizations of Democrats, with over-the-top accusations and half-truths.
We’ve already cut taxes so much, we should be up to our eyeballs in good jobs.
It doesn’t take a act of Congress to bring health care down. All you have to do is eat healthy, don’t smoke, don’t drink and keep your weight at a reasonable level.
Why are police officers allowed to turn body cameras off? They should be required to have them on continually, or be terminated.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments