Opinion Line (July 21)

The focus on obesity is always on food choices and serving sizes. It should be on the lack of discipline in contemporary society. It begins at home and carries through school and into adult life. Nobody is willing to say “no.”
Note to police: Seat belt enforcement should begin at every business parking lot exit. You could write tickets all day long.
A letter writer complained that the “second lane” on First Street is now used for bikes. Living in College Hill, we understood First and Second are one lane, not two; the extra space is for turning right or left.
Wichita has 115 city parks, only a fraction of which are used with regularity. The rest are simply green-space maintenance expense pits.
President Trump is like most marriages. You take the good with the bad. He is making America great again.
I don’t believe for a minute the Republican effort to repeal our health care program is for the benefit of us citizens. There’s is no compassion involved. It’s all political, driven by spite and contempt of our previous president.
Liberals will say they want government controlled health care until they realize what’s really in it for them.
One fraudulent vote cancels out a legitimate vote. Maybe those in favor of not truing the vote should be on a list that we can cancel out their votes every time we find an illegal vote.
The most destructive emotion in business and politics is fear. The Chinese have a saying: “A picture is worth a thousand words.” So, look at the face of Republican Senate leader McConnell: fear.
Is Kobach still collecting his full salary from Kansas as he works with Trump and on his own campaign?
Whoever plans the construction in Wichita has done an amazing job of keeping the traffic flowing. It’s wonderful to see all of the incredible improvements being made that will benefit our city for years to come.
For several years I’ve read Opinion Line every day, but I always missed something. I never read the Daily Prayer at the very end of the column and then one day I read it. It’s pretty cool. Now I read it, too.
