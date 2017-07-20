Opinion Line (July 20)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
No need to impeach Donald Trump. Leave him there to tarnish the Republican brand for another 3 1/2 years.
As you should at anytime, but especially in the high heat, are you caring about and checking on your elderly and disabled neighbors and family and doing what you can to keep them from choosing between cooling, eating and prescriptions?
If liberals had to use their own money to support their ludicrous causes, there would be no ludicrous causes.
I have quit the Opinion Line. It is nothing more than a venue for disgruntled Republicans to express their belief that a majority of tax-paying Americans agree with their talking points.
Our prayers and condolences to the families of the military personnel killed in Mississippi. These servicemen gave their lives for our country and we thank them.
I see more and more people at the gym, just sitting on the equipment staring at their funny phones. Too bad it’s not an Olympic event.
CNN, MSNBC and Fox. Like watching the same bad soap opera. Is it a comedy, a tragedy or just a family game show?
The problem with Liberals who “help and give,” as one Opinion Line reader suggests, is that they give what they don’t have.
Britain’s baby, Charlie Gard, shows what will happen if we surrender to government health care. Medical decisions will be made by unsympathetic, largely unqualified bureaucrats and courts, not individual Americans. It’s about control.
Whenever I drive on West 21st Street or North Amidon or North Webb Road, I’m reminded of the old saying that “the cure is worse than the disease” when it comes to Wichita’s cut-n-patch street repair efforts.
Taxpayers of Kansas sometimes question why our education system needs so much money to run our school districts. Consider we have 105 Kansas counties and 286 school districts. That means 286 superintendents who draw large salaries. More school district consolidations?
The fellow who wrote in about the local bike paths hit the nail on the head. Good for him.
