Opinion Line (July 16)

As the Obama administration “quietly struggled to punish Russia,” it actually did nothing of substance at all.
Speeding and tailgating is now epidemic in Newton, Kan.
Vladimir Putin has us by the nose (Donald Trump’s). What’s appalling is the lack of concern by so many of our citizens and leaders who don’t seem to care how serious the long-term consequences of this can be to us all.
If I were a New Yorker, I would certainly campaign to recall mayor Bill de Blasio.
After Trump’s supposed acceptance of Putin’s denying Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Trump should change his name to Neville Chamberlain.
I’m with other Democrats who think Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Maxine Waters are toxic to the party.
Why can’t the public see the figures (on WaterWalk)? Must have been the same crack lawyers that the county used for the Intrust Bank Arena contract that rarely shows a return. Might there be hidden kickbacks? Makes you wonder.
Employers aren’t very forthcoming about helping their employees build skills.
Serious, in-depth investigation into the extent of Russia’s cyberattacks on the 2016 elections, and now Trump wants to work with the Russians on a program to fight cyberattacks. Forget the man’s IQ and start judging his sanity.
I’ve tried, I cannot develop a liking for the two recently added comics (“Breaking Cat News” and “Lola”). Bad decisions. Please remove them from my paper. Bring back two that you have taken out.
If Trump campaigned to win the popular vote like Clinton he would have lost. Instead he concentrated in the “rust belt” for jobs, that made the difference.
I read in today’s paper that the Eisenhower airport apron area is due for a lot of concrete work. If those areas are done like the Wichita streets’ patchwork, we then will be known as the roughest airport in the nation.
To believe global warming will destroy the planet, you have to believe that God placed a carbon poison pill in His creation that would lead to human prosperity and then to human annihilation.
Comments