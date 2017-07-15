Opinion Line (July 15)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Davis Merritt’s superb accounting of the voter fraud fraud should be kept at the ready for wide distribution whenever Kobach chooses to run for office.
Quit picking on the 1 percent. They pay 50 percent of the federal income taxes, probably all estate taxes and you probably owe your livelihood to them. And where do you think most charitable donations come from? And I’m not one of them; far from it.
An Opinion Line (July 11) claims that Obama seldom lied. Contra. On the one subject of healthcare alone he falsely, emphatically assured us 28 times that, “If you like your health care you can keep it.”
I hope the words “crooked Hillary” are ringing in our presidents ears and he is truly worried.
Just because you feel offended does not mean you are right.
After 15 years and $41 million later, the Wichita taxpayers finally find out how bad the WaterWalk contract was. The City Council signed paperwork which heavily favored private developers and has left the local taxpayers with no profit-sharing dollars. What a shame.
So Don Trump Jr said “I love it” about Russian interference in our election. This was never anything but a competition for Team Trump. They have no patriotism, no morals, and no honor.
The school board selling another school for far less than its value is undeniable proof once again that schools still have plenty of money. If you pay attention to the details, the truth always shows itself. Remove them from office now.
The Wichita mayor wants to spend your money. If he wants a new ballpark, we should be able to vote for it. The city spent a lot of money updating the current ballpark.
Russians don’t care that we took advantage of American Indians, Africans, Japanese and Chinese, so let’s stop the hypocrisy. When is Hillary Clinton going to be investigated for her shady dealings?
One of the most bone-headed things that you can do is shoot a gun into the air.
Women, pay for your own contraceptives or abstain. Men, pay for your own contraceptives or abstain. Seems fair enough.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments