Opinion Line (July 14)

Democrats will be sorry they pushed for this phony Russia-Trump election hacking investigation. The inquiry will show that Obama officials illegally used our intelligence agencies to spy on the Trump campaign and transition teams.
Asking an atheistic communist regime like China to take a moral stance to curb North Korea’s behavior is ridiculous. They have no morals.
Anyone who thinks Americans are not concerned about Trump and his administration’s Russia connection and possible collusion with Russia to interfere with our elections is clueless and dead wrong.
From the instant Donald Trump was elected president, America has been drowning in left-wing hysteria, all fomented by the media and the Democratic Party.
Jobs, jobs jobs. It’s working. Look at all the lawyers being hired to protect the administration and the President.
Kim Jong Un is far more evil, pathetic and deranged than Vlad the impaler.
Democrats are losing because conservative Americans fear being the targets of angry, vicious and sometimes physically violent people who oppose them. Just look at the weaponizing of Obama’s IRS and the threats against conservatives on college campuses.
Nancy Pelosi stepping aside would be good for the country. Paul Ryan stepping aside would be just as good.
It’s amusing to read that some think Trump is making America great again. Reality is, we’ve been living in a great country all along. He’s just riding on the coat tails of his predecessors.
You should be shamed if you don't want voter fraud eliminated.
Dallas, Texas is where the whole world is going. Not Wichita, Kansas.
Don't be bullied into not registering to vote. We need everyone to vote those who would suppress our rights out of office.
Get rid of half the state legislature and put that money towards prison guards. A win-win.
Investing $41 million to turn a vacant lot into a semi-vacant lot to earn $1 a year. In my next life I want to be a developer in Wichita.
