Opinion Line (July 12)

As you should be anyway, in the heat are you regularly checking on your elderly and disabled family and neighbors?
Cal Thomas claims that it is the Left who is responsible for the violence and ugliness of recent political discourse. However, it wasn’t the Left or Hillary Clinton who called political opponents by disrespectful nicknames, led chants to “lock her up” or promised to pay the legal fees of supporters who attacked protesters. That was Donald Trump.
As a Republican, the proposed health plan is great! Unless you get sick, get old or plan to have a family.
Democrats have not learned yet it’s all about the economy, jobs and security. Running against Trump isn’t working, his approval ratings will take care of him.
Being Conservative means hate and take. Liberal means help and give.
It is time that we see former president Obama’s college records including, courses taken, professors, grades funding and any published writings.
Idiots ... please note that stupid and ignorant are different words, and have different meanings.
I would like to know if the taxpayers of Sedgwick County got stiffed for the New Mobile Learning Lab that WATC purchased.
President Donald Trump needs to take donations for the new wall to slow down drugs and illegals. He would have enough money for the wall in one month.
No, the city, county, state or federal government is not going to get rid of the tree branches. It’s past time for you to take the responsibility of having property and remove them, especially from beside or in the street.
Democrats didn’t care one wit about the millions of Americans that lost their existing health insurance under Obamacare, some of whom died because of it. Now Democrats worry the same thing may occur under Republicancare?
Whenever I traveled abroad, if I didn’t have the proper paperwork and/or visa, I couldn’t enter that country....let’s simply do the same here.
