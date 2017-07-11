Opinion Line

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I just checked all the arenas schedules. I have to say that the Orpheum has a promoter that is the hardest working guy in town. He is bringing some top-of-the-line performers from David Blaine to William Shatner and now Rodney Carrington. The other venues in town should take notice.
The 2006 film Idiocracy is a prophecy about the Trump Administration, the GOP-controlled Congress and the mentality of our society.
Even now that the truth has come out, Democrats are still running around like idiots yelling about Trump-Russia “collusion” (whatever that meant in the first place), and the Russians manipulation our elections. Neither one happened. Get over it.
It’s not that Democrats didn’t think Obama’s lies were important, it’s that he so seldom lied – or was simply mistaken in one case – that it pales in comparison to the compulsive and pathological output of the liar now in the Oval Office.
I think it is so silly those different colored bears – pink, blue – on TV selling toilet paper.
Culture of corruption in Topeka? The Republican Party in Kansas has been an unstoppable juggernaut for eight years. So what Kris Kobach is saying is that Republicans are eyeball deep in corruption or impotent before it.
Successful innovation is all about following the beat of your own drum.
If outgoing school superintendent, John Allison, had taken the three-week vacation earlier in the year would we still have had to pay someone $8,506 to fill in for him? Also, I was happy to see that at least one board member questioned the need to spend an additional $420,000 on the “limited renovations” at the old Southeast High.
Russian interference in our elections is not a partisan issue. They don’t care about party affiliation, and they want what’s best for them, not us. Every American should be concerned. It might not be for “your guy” next time.
Starting in the US Senate, the Democrats better tone down their rhetoric in order to save the nation.
Seriously considering quitting my hard working, tax paying, supporting myself job, to become a professional protestor
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments