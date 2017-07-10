Opinion Line (July 10)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Maize residents, the concrete paths next to the roads are there for you to ride your bike on and the streets are for cars. When you ride on the street you are forcing drivers to cross the center line as they pass you.
Please, please, please bring back the slower traffic keep right signs.
People who talk about the Second Amendment should maybe read it instead. It says “well-regulated,” not “well-organized.”
I can’t believe the Trump supporters saying that Russia does not matter. So if Trump hooked up with North Korea or Iran, that would not matter? How does supporting our most blatant enemy of the past 50 years not matter?
Politicians are like drug dealers. Get rid of one and there’s 20 waiting to take their place.
After reading the article on the deterioration of discipline in Wichita public schools, all parents should be disturbed. Will the time to teach children how to behave be taken away from math, science, reading, etc., time? Where is parental accountability? Maybe parenting instruction is needed?
Until humans figure out how to stop killing one another there’s no way around it, we are stupid!
So climate opinion by profit-driven fossil fuel companies are false, but opinion by profit-driven green energy companies are true. Got it.
Just so you know, golf course revenues pay for those new carts and no other city money. Oh wait, there isn’t enough pool revenue to pay for the pools, not the golf course’s fault.
The Republican Party used to proudly call themselves the party of Lincoln. Now they have regressed to the party of Limbaugh.
$238,000 for another program to fix school discipline problems. Doesn’t even involve the source of the problem - the parents.
Perhaps if Republicans would quit gerrymandering voting districts along partisan and racial lines and quit kicking young, poor, and minority voters off the rolls we would see some differences in who wins and who loses elections.
