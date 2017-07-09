Opinion Line (July 9)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Republicans have no intention of passing Trump care. It is politically far better for them to pretend and not get enough votes than to actually pass what they are proposing.
Your conservative ideology is going to prevent me from being able to afford and have health insurance.
Hey Trumpsters are we sick of winning yet? Where are all the jobs. All I can see are layoffs.
Is there any good reason why the old lady who smacked the TSA agent isn’t in jail? If I did what she did, there’d be no doubt of the outcome. Has a precedent been set, then?
Why do Republicans call any aid to the disabled or elderly welfare but subsidies to any business or tax breaks for the rich free market principals. To quote our president, “mean and sad.”
Trump is doing what he said he would do. Make America great again! The fact that Democrats continue to lose special elections says a mouthful. Trump 2020!
I believe everybody who cares about the environment and conservation should recycle. However, I do not support mandatory recycling. We do not need the government further dictating how we should live our lives.
Lowest gas prices in a decade: does Trump get any credit?
I think the Chicago Cubs need to have at least five or six more parades to prove they won the World Series. Maybe they could invite the president to attend as long as he’s not too busy golfing.
My retirement does not mean I am your repairman, babysitter, airport shuttle, dog sitter, house watcher, problem fixer! Take care of yourself. I’ve earned some peace and quiet. Period.
The column by Ms. Mazelis on poverty mindset was poorly written. According to her in 2014 only 12 percent of those in poverty were working full time jobs and an additional 27 percent worked less than full time year-round. First step to escape poverty is get a full time job. Second step, if you make minimum wage get a roommate or two to share expenses. That’s what I did.
Please all charities be original – nor more return address labels. I’ve got enough to last for 20 years.
Isn’t it time to ban the sale of fireworks to individuals?
