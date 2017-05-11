Opinion Line (May 11)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I don’t trust the GOP to design and plan my health insurance. I bet Viagra will be funded 100 percent while my birth control is not.
The House Republicans’ over-the-top celebration of their repeal of the Affordable Care Act was like spiking the football on the 50-yard line.
How can something “pre” exist? Does that mean it existed before it existed? It’s an “existing” condition, not a pre-existing condition. And actually, existing condition is redundant. It’s simply a condition.
Hillary Clinton is still trying to figure out why she lost the presidential election. That is not really a surprise, as she couldn’t tell us why she was running for president before the election.
In just more than 100 days of a real president in office, the interest I am receiving on money I have invested is increasing.
Unless those “church members” performing exorcism at Rachael Hilyard’s house also strongly encouraged her to get professional help, they should be charged with aiding and abetting a criminal.
There’s no indication in the Bible of a lengthy process used to determine demonic possession. The Holy Spirit reveals it – plain and simple. It’s not a sideshow with stage props either.
Even though its “sensational” news, don’t write one more word about Hilyard. She wants her weirdness out there for all to see, so I say shut it down. It’s horrible, and I feel sorry for Micki Davis’ family.
Why has my eligibility for the paratransit system been hanging over a barrel for eight months despite a doctor’s referral? And why is the city forcing visually handicapped people onto fixed bus routes that can’t get them within a mile of medical appointments?
Who said people “have a right to express their anger”? If “expressing your anger” means blocking streets and throwing things at the police, then you have a rude awakening coming.
Graduates: If you can find my address for the invitation, please remember the same address works for a thank you. I had six invitations last year and gave cash to each one but only received one thank you.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments