Opinion Line

May 11, 2017 5:02 AM

Opinion Line (May 11)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com

I don’t trust the GOP to design and plan my health insurance. I bet Viagra will be funded 100 percent while my birth control is not.

The House Republicans’ over-the-top celebration of their repeal of the Affordable Care Act was like spiking the football on the 50-yard line.

How can something “pre” exist? Does that mean it existed before it existed? It’s an “existing” condition, not a pre-existing condition. And actually, existing condition is redundant. It’s simply a condition.

Hillary Clinton is still trying to figure out why she lost the presidential election. That is not really a surprise, as she couldn’t tell us why she was running for president before the election.

In just more than 100 days of a real president in office, the interest I am receiving on money I have invested is increasing.

Unless those “church members” performing exorcism at Rachael Hilyard’s house also strongly encouraged her to get professional help, they should be charged with aiding and abetting a criminal.

There’s no indication in the Bible of a lengthy process used to determine demonic possession. The Holy Spirit reveals it – plain and simple. It’s not a sideshow with stage props either.

Even though its “sensational” news, don’t write one more word about Hilyard. She wants her weirdness out there for all to see, so I say shut it down. It’s horrible, and I feel sorry for Micki Davis’ family.

Why has my eligibility for the paratransit system been hanging over a barrel for eight months despite a doctor’s referral? And why is the city forcing visually handicapped people onto fixed bus routes that can’t get them within a mile of medical appointments?

Who said people “have a right to express their anger”? If “expressing your anger” means blocking streets and throwing things at the police, then you have a rude awakening coming.

Graduates: If you can find my address for the invitation, please remember the same address works for a thank you. I had six invitations last year and gave cash to each one but only received one thank you.

Join the conversation

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fidget spinning is the latest toy craze

Fidget spinning is the latest toy craze 0:50

Fidget spinning is the latest toy craze
Blind duck, friend make their daily march in Wichita 1:24

Blind duck, friend make their daily march in Wichita
Jackknifed semi on interstate near Wichita 0:30

Jackknifed semi on interstate near Wichita

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos