Opinion Line (May 10)

Can you imagine if the feds left the pre-existing conditions of the new health care program up to states to opt in or out? Gov. Sam Brownback would back out of this option the day of arrival.
Coverage of pre-existing conditions must go hand-in-hand with universal mandatory coverage – both or neither. After some years, “pre-existing” grows moot.
If it’s a good idea for the government to involve itself in health insurance, why not home insurance or auto insurance? What does health insurance have to do with infrastructure or national defense?
The two things our representatives hate about Obamacare are it helps too many poor people and it was put in place by the Democrats. Of course, the rich ones want to be sure that they pay no taxes.
It is the poor who habitually elect Democrats, yet they are still poor.
FBI Director James Comey is “mildly nauseated” that his e-mail probe decisions may have impacted the election. Really? We felt that way before the election when he kept sticking his nose in the election process.
Poor old Hillary Clinton found out nasty women are losers. She will blame her mistakes on other people.
With President Trump in charge, we will either go quickly in a nuclear war or die a thousand deaths from climate change. Sad.
I can’t believe The Eagle ran a front-page story on Terry Fox and his exorcisms. Fox said that many people will say he is crazy. He is right about that. It shows that in the age of Trump, people will believe any nonsense.
Wichita and Sedgwick County better make sure that the Big Ditch is in tip-top shape. It looks like serious flooding is a real possibility in the future. Just look around us.
To eliminate frivolous lawsuits, we need to pass a law that requires the loser to pay for all the court costs for both sides.
At his age, shouldn’t Paul McCartney be performing in Branson by now?
Japan has Godzilla. No need to worry.
