Opinion Line (May 9)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Funny how the Legislature can find a myriad of tax increase ideas but not one of reduced spending.
Shame on parents who refuse to blow the whistle on an abusive coach. You teach your children to tolerate abuse. Shame on the school that protects the abusive coach.
One contributor said “they” took God and prayer out of the public schools. No, that is the biggest lie of evangelical Christians. The Supreme Court prevented forced prayer. Students today can pray and do many things with religion in public schools.
If President Trump really wants to create jobs in the coal industry, he should start by requiring all Navy ships to go back to burning coal.
Trump’s tax returns are every American’s business. If we saw them, we could very easily see who he does business with, and how his political agenda supports his business.
Does anyone truly believe that we citizens are not entitled to know whether and to what extent Trump’s tax reform benefits him? Free the Trump tax returns.
The media are at it again with their fake polls, interviewing many more Democrats than Republicans for presidential approval polls. No wonder Trump has low approval numbers.
The late-night talk show hosts belittle Trump because it’s what the vast majority of Americans want to see.
It’s long past time for congressional term limits. There is no reason Kansas can’t be the leader in that change.
Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes made their own beds and should lie in them – alone. Don’t blame the liberal media. The victims were right-wing hires of Fox News.
It would be nice if people who write opinions about the U. S. Constitution had actually read and understood that document.
Trump is a used-car salesman who has conned Americans into buying his slick-tired, oil-burning, brake-squealing version of America.
Every time I read the Opinion Line it reminds me of how much hate is out there.
I do not know why some of you people drive, because you are barely moving when you do.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments