Opinion Line (May 8)

Now that the last USD 259 bond project is finished, it won’t be long before it’s telling the taxpayers it needs another one. Mark my words.
I would be more inclined to find additional funds for the Kansas courts if I were convinced that they are achieving maximum efficiency in daily operations.
My 6-foot-1 brother attended a concert at the Sprint Center in Kansas City and it was a tight fit. And in case you haven’t noticed, everyone has to stand to let anyone pass through. Quit complaining.
Every time people want the United States to get involved in a foreign conflict, they need to ask themselves if they are willing to send their own kids to die over it. Then, whether or not I agree with them, at least I can take them seriously.
If President Trump’s tax returns don’t matter now because he got elected, then why did President Obama’s birth certificate matter so much after he was elected?
Other than giving taxpayer money away, can anyone remember anything Obama did during his first 100 days?
The fall of the Roman Empire was caused by immoral leaders perpetrating fraud and deceit on a divided nation. Seems a lot like America today.
I wonder how much money the Democratic Party pays the organizer of the anti-Trump protests. I am retired and would like the job just for the money.
Trump said his life was better before he became president. I know how he feels. My life was also better before he became president.
Do Trump supporters really believe “Bill Clinton did stuff, too” somehow excuses Trump’s bad behaviors and attitudes towards women?
I rarely agree with Leonard Pitts but his column last Monday on free speech was excellent.
We have two new comic strips. Why are all the comments about one of them? Doesn’t anyone read the other?
Even my cat doesn’t think the new cat cartoon is funny.
I saw a guy driving a car with a huge “I Love My Wife” sticker across the back window. It made me wonder what he’d done.
