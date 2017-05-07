Opinion Line (May 7)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
If the amount of money coming to Kansas from Medicaid expansion was some kind of tax plan for wealthy business owners, our legislators and governor would be falling all over themselves to collect.
People should stop fussing about Senate President Susan Wagle’s duplicity. She’s a politician. That is what politicians do.
Our president conducts diplomacy with rhetoric, tweets and not-so-veiled threats. Our ship of state is being steered by our own Capt. Queeg. It’s time for our own “Caine Mutiny.”
Which President Trump did you vote for? The one who tweeted for four years to stay out of Syria or the one who used 59 Tomahawk missiles to make a few holes?
If the one and only thing Trump accomplishes is keeping the Supreme Court from moving to the far left, then he has been well worth it.
How does cutting funding for after-school and summer programs make America great for the 1.6 million students who rely on them?
A hundred days of a four-year presidential term is equivalent to 4 minutes 10 seconds of NFL regulation play. What were you expecting, a touchdown? Let’s at least wait until the end of the first quarter.
Our president has done more in 100 days than President Obama did in eight years. Obama gave money away to other countries while Trump is bringing money back. Give Trump the respect he so rightly deserves.
Do not invite the Philippine president to my White House. We should stop all financial aid we send there until this murderer is removed from office.
Sorry, Charles Koch. “Choosing” health care is not the same as choosing a flat-screen TV.
It’s sad so many simple folks who’ve made bad decisions that were not in their own best interest often just smile and explain they prayed and it was what God said to do. I always wonder, what was God thinking?
Just because you own a truck does not mean you have to park it on the street seven days a week, 365 days a year. Park it in your driveway.
I feel sorry for children who can no longer experience the simple summer fun of spitting watermelon seeds.
