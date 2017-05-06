Opinion Line (May 6)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
President Trump wants to do for the United States what Gov. Sam Brownback did for Kansas – and save himself and his family a lot of money on their personal taxes as a bonus.
How dumb is the Trump tax plan? Just as dumb as the Brownback tax plan. Go ahead, bankrupt America, like they have Kansas.
While campaigning, Trump constantly vilified the media. Network news broadcasts, abandoning objectivity and professionalism, seem only interested in retribution. I expect better from them.
Bill O’Reilly has been replaced by another pompous windbag. I stopped watching cable news after witnessing a crackpot panel of “experts” foolishly speculate about the disappearance of the Malaysian airliner. PBS has the best news coverage.
So sad our president is so insecure and immature that he has to hold rallies and snark at the press to boost his ego.
Saying that growing industrial hemp will help everyone involved, including the state, is the same lie we heard about how the state would be flush with cash if gambling was legalized.
We need a federal and state law saying any protester wearing a mask should be automatically arrested and fined $1,000 or receive one year in jail. It’s time to put a stop to this nonsense.
Here’s how we get Trump to alter his position on climate change: Rename the biggest glacier in the world “The Donald J. Trump Glacier.” Once his name is on it, he will do whatever is necessary to save it.
Winston Churchill said a fanatic is one who can’t change his mind and won’t change the subject – like columnist Davis Merritt’s fixation on Trump in so many of his commentaries.
It is a shame Cargill cannot preserve the former Eagle building. Seems as if history is leaving downtown Wichita as “progress” goes forward.
I think The Eagle should pick comic strips that everyone would enjoy, not just cat lovers. I’d rather see re-runs of “Peanuts.”
Why isn’t PETA protesting against recreational drone toys that kill millions of mosquitoes each year?
Flavor must be an ingredient everyone is opting out of.
