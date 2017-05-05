Opinion Line (May 5)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Too bad we don’t have a representative in Congress who will let them know how a tax plan similar to President Trump’s has worked out in the nearly bankrupt state of Kansas.
Gov. Sam Brownback calls Trump’s tax plan a validation of what he’s done in Kansas. Say what? No, Trump is simply drinking the same supply-side Kool-Aid that Brownback and his buddies have been drinking.
Berkeley’s failure to provide a safe venue for a leading conservative’s speech speaks volumes about where young people have their heads. Parents of these college attendees should question what their children are being taught.
I am a “good, honest, fair Democrat denouncing the stifling of free speech around our country.” But when you invite hate-speech, “bomb-throwing” slanderers like Ann Coulter to speak at Berkeley, what reaction do you expect?
No, a March for Science shouldn’t be necessary. But thanks to the current anti-science, anti-truth administration, sadly, it was.
Democrats love to quote anonymous rich people who don’t mind paying their taxes. Every rich person I’m aware of works like crazy to minimize their tax payments, particularly those Democrat chiselers in Hollywood.
Trump has been living in a pseudo royal bubble all his life. Now that he faces the reality of it bursting, his behavior is becoming even more maniacal.
Given that Trump doesn’t read what he signs, maybe we can slip a letter of resignation in an executive order folder.
The 2020 presidential election is shaping up to be another 1972 for Democrats if they keep promoting socialism.
Any person or leader has to build relationships in order to get things accomplished. Trust and respect cannot be demanded; they can only be earned.
I continue to be amazed how easy it is for politicians and special interest groups to get older Kansans to believe their lies. When will “older and wiser” really happen?
The Post Office’s new service to let you know what mail is supposed to be in the mailbox is a gimmick and worthless. It does nothing to prevent mail from being stolen or let you know who stole it.
