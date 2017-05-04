Opinion Line (May 4)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
So Gov. Sam Brownback is “heartened” by President Trump’s tax plan. Apparently turning the nation into the financially inept Kansas is OK with Brownback.
The Trump tax plan: Taxes? We rich folks don’t need no stinking taxes. And Mexico will pay for that wall.
Don’t be fooled by Trump’s tax cuts. The claim is to increase jobs. But only demand will cause more jobs to be created.
Who is Phil Ruffin to advise our president not to show us his tax returns, so he’s not bothered with questions? If they’re prepared correctly, and he pays his fair share like us, we won’t bother him.
Strange, I thought keeping one’s word was important to businessmen. So it doesn’t seem right that businessman Phil Ruffin is telling Trump to break his word and not release his tax records.
I trust the notions and abilities of Ivanka Trump long before that of Chelsea Clinton.
When I went to school, misbehaving was addressed with a wooden paddle. The welts left by the paddle soon disappeared but the impression of what I did wrong stayed, and I did not repeat that behavior.
Our children and grandchildren will look back at this moment of “drill, baby, drill” and “pollute, baby, pollute” and ask why we did this to them, all in the name of profit. Thanks, Gramps.
Don’t write off the opposing side too quickly. Even a broken clock is right twice a day.
Hey, all you who voted for Trump because he “tells it like it is.” I watch talk show host Stephen Colbert because he tells us how it really is. And at least I can laugh instead of cry.
People need to understand that the terms “Democrat” and “democracy” are not synonymous and should not be used as such.
On my way across town, a bicyclist on a cell phone made a left turn in front of me. It is bad enough when auto drivers do this; now it’s bicyclists.
Yes, I have a 400-plus horsepower sports car. No, I’m not in a hurry, but that’s only because you obviously are.
