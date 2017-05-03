Opinion Line (May 3)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita Water Department bills are getting to be as bad as the phone company. Ten entries to show me how it is gradually raising my rate.
The proposal to put an extra charge on utility bills would unfairly hurt low-income earners. Why not tax (charge) those who can more readily afford it?
I appreciated the great article on problem behavior and why teachers are leaving the school district. I am one of those teachers. I loved my students and believed in their education but the stress just wore me down.
Business is run for profit, of course, and now with a businessman voted in for president, he and his empire are making that profit.
The last time we let corporations and banks run wild we got the financial disaster of 2007-2008. Buckle up, because the White House and Congress want to do it again.
Pay for the wall by taxing money sent to Mexico. Western Union is making money by sending illegally earned money.
My sergeant in basic training taught us that the Marine Corps was No. 1, motherhood and family were No. 2, and God or Jesus, if you were so inclined, was No. 3. He taught us to never believe evangelists or politicians wanting money.
Us “snowflakes” understand that people have a right to express their anger. We’re just not obsessed with a president who has such a large list of things that anger him.
Talk show hosts Alex Jones, Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity created fake news and, in turn, created President Trump. Shame on them all.
President Obama prefers paid speech over free speech.
An Opinion Line contributor asked what you should be called if you like a few Democratic ideas and the Republican Party platform. You would be a “Demo-can’t who is, for sure, a Republic-rat.”
Enough about Paul McCartney coming to town. It’s not like Elvis is back from the dead. Is Wichita that much of a Hooterville that this is big news?
If you need a wake-up call, watch some old George Carlin videos on YouTube.
