Opinion Line (May 2)

I fear for the new motorcycle patrol. Those drivers who roar up to stop signs don’t really intend to stop – most barely slow down. If they miss seeing a cycle approaching, the results could be tragic.
One road cone to rule them all, one road cone to find them. One road cone to bring them all and in darkness bind them.
Has Wichita City Council member Pete Meitzner ever sat in the top sections of Intrust Bank Arena with all the seats around him filled? It invokes the same comfort as a full cattle trailer.
Please remember that no matter who sits in the Oval Office, we still have lots of sane people in Congress to make sensible laws, and a Supreme Court to make sure they are constitutional.
When the Constitution clearly spells out our president’s constitutionally valid travel restriction, doesn’t it go without saying that it really doesn’t matter what some petty rogue judge thinks about it?
After eight years of not being able to criticize the president because of fear of being called racist, the media is going wild making up for lost time with the assault on President Trump.
Republicans have the White House, the Senate and the House, yet House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Trump kept blaming Democrats for the possible government shutdown. Stop using Democrats and the media as your scapegoat.
It’s getting really hard to watch the nightly national news. Before the election, they were just really bias. Now they are really bias and downright deceiving.
Trump’s tax returns are nobody’s business. Even if the public saw them, you couldn’t understand them unless you were a CPA. And it’s the IRS’s job to check tax returns and do something about them if there is a problem.
The free speech movement started at Berkeley. It has apparently gone back there to die.
Science doesn’t lie. Only people who misinterpret it and intend to deceive do. Take religion, for example.
Evidently, the Royals need a pitching coach who can teach professional baseball players how to bunt.
