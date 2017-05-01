Opinion Line (May 1)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Less than two months after ruling that millions more must be given to Kansas schools, the chief justice wants another $20 million for Kansas courts. Money doesn’t grow on trees; it comes out of taxpayers’ pockets.
Would the federal government cutting corporate taxes from 35 percent to 15 percent produce economic growth? No. Kansas tried this and it failed.
With all the student behavior problems in the schools, it looks like they made a huge mistake when the took God and prayer out of the schools way back when.
President Trump acting tough with North Korea is somehow supposed to make other nations afraid. But he just might paint himself into a corner. Are you really ready to see death on a scale we haven’t seen in many years?
Somebody wrote that Trump would rationally review his options. Those two words, “Trump” and “rational,” cannot be used in the same sentence.
Columnist Leonard Pitts said that Fox News didn’t seem to care about women because Bill O’Reilly was there for two decades. What Bill Clinton and the Democratic Party? What he did to women is a known fact.
It seems men need protection from sexual harassment. Women pressuring O’Reilly to give them millions because he propositioned them and they said no sounds like they are the attackers.
If I like a few of the Democratic Party’s ideas and the Republican Party’s platform, would I be a Democratican or a Republicrat?
I am a registered Democrat but proudly voted for Trump because he was, by far, the best choice.
Why is our government dragging its feet on investigating Trump’s possible collusion with Russia. If guilty, Trump has no business in the White House.
I don’t give a squat what Bruce Jenner thinks about anything. Stop extending his 15 minutes.
I’m now sure which late-night television show is the worst. The constant belittling of the president is getting very old. On the positive side, now I can get more sleep by not watching any more.
Technology might be getting better, but the quality of most people’s lives isn’t.
