Opinion Line (April 30)

That doggone Gov. Sam Brownback has messed up again. Kansas joins 19 other states in having lower-than-the-national-average unemployment figures.
I’m tired of lazy, shiftless freeloaders mooching a living off government welfare money. Sound familiar? The only difference is I’m talking about the 330,000 businesses enjoying a tax exemption on pass-through income.
One thing you will never hear a school board or administrator say: “We don’t need an increase for next year’s budget.”
As widely reported, college students with severe psychological problems have presented a growing nationwide crisis. Meanwhile, students at state colleges in Kansas will soon have the right to carry guns on campus.
I doubt if a death by a gun on campus will happen because some student becomes upset about a grade. It will be kids fooling around with a gun they didn’t know was loaded.
The moral values of evangelical Christians has come along way. Our first president could not tell a lie, and our current one cannot tell the truth, yet he was elected by them.
When Bill Clinton was president, the Democrats couldn’t even spell “misogynist.”
I have never seen a group exude more hatred and ugliness than the so-called progressive, educated, tolerant, left-leaning faction of our society. I’m proud to call myself a conservative.
If you were a Kansan who believed that President Obama wouldn’t salute the flag, you were a victim of propaganda, which is rampant. You need to always check your facts.
The simple-minded trying to trash President Trump for not accomplishing everything he wanted to in the arbitrary first 100 days are obviously ignorant of what he quietly has done.
Big bombs, big walls and big pollution. Trump’s team may have missed the class on cost-benefit analysis.
Thank you to the scumbag who stole my phone while I was waiting to go home from Via Christi Hospital St. Francis. Did you even notice I am a double amputee?
With so many things coming back in style these days, I can’t wait for respect and morals to make a return.
Bagged salads are getting ridiculous. I might as well go out in my front yard and pick weeds.
