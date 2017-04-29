Opinion Line (April 29)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The unemployment rate in Kansas is now 3.8 percent. If you don’t have a job, you aren’t trying very hard to get hired.
A judge in California and a judge in Hawaii didn’t get elected to the presidency on a platform of protecting America from infiltration by Islamic terrorists. Donald Trump did. The American people expect that to happen.
The Trump family, as it bankrupts the Secret Service and profits from the presidency, seems to need an ethics implant.
We the people won’t get any tax relief or health care insurance improvements if the Democrats stand in the way by not supporting necessary changes.
Instead of a border wall with Mexico, President Trump should consider building seawalls to protect our cities, or moving them to higher ground. We may need the Mexican workforce to get the job done.
I could at least somewhat understand calling for Trump to release his tax returns during the campaign. Now, though, those still demanding it are just petty, vindictive, politically motivated jerks.
I’d like to see Alec Baldwin run for president. It would be the greatest.
I am waiting to hear good, honest, fair Democrats denounce the stifling of free speech around our country. Where are you?
The only reason Trump signs executive orders is so he can be on camera and hold his signature up like he really did something.
It was hilarious to read the attorney complain about not getting away from work because of cell phones. You couldn’t take the phones away if you tried.
Two sets of triplet calves were born in Pratt Country. Has anyone there seen a bull on the loose pounding his chest and passing out cigars?
I loved the article in the Sunday Eagle about a turkey hunter shooting his two turkey hunting companions. Now they know how the turkeys feel.
Those who don’t like “Breaking Cat News” apparently have never had anything to do with a cat. The strip is hilarious and right on.
When bankers allow too many pizza places to open, nobody wins.
