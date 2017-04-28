Opinion Line (April 28)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Watching the evening news makes me wonder if there is any intelligent life left on planet Earth.
What were people thinking when they turned over the natural wetland that existed along north Maize Road to the big box stores? I guess they were thinking man will someday evolve into a creature that’s able to drink money.
President Trump and his cronies say tax cuts will create jobs and increase revenue. If true, Kansas would be booming now instead of being close to bankruptcy.
Remember this when the tax plans come out of Washington, D.C., and Topeka: The goal of the Republican Party is and always has been the destruction of the middle class.
When things were said about the Obamas, the liberals were in an uproar and some people lost their jobs. But now things are said about the Trumps, and the liberals think it’s OK and say it’s just free speech.
Pundits have been trying to reach a conclusion about Trump’s first 100 days. Given that he has failed to deliver his “100 day” promises, how about “You’re fired”?
The “Killing of Bill O’Reilly” by liberals is just the start of a very serious and bad trend for everyone in the United States.
When Trump says “great health care,” he means it’s great for the wealthy, like him, but not necessarily so great for the poor and middle classes.
North Korea is blowing smoke while Iran is escaping with the nuclear goods.
Let’s make Hillary Clinton ambassador to North Korea. She can pull some crooked stuff on the Koreans.
I gave the new comic “Breaking Cat News” a chance. Not funny.
With all the important news in our world today, I can’t believe people are expending so much energy whining about a silly comic strip.
Save money by buying cloth diapers instead of disposable diapers. If you don’t have a washer, wash them out by hand as soon as they are soiled. Hang them up to dry.
Opinions about money not mattering much in life are usually made by wealthy people.
