Opinion Line (April 27)

Here is the question I have for our state legislators: Are you a Gov. Sam Brownback servant or a public servant?
Really, a march for science? It’s unfortunate that there’s no march for English or band or gym. How about a march for the vowels. Without the vowels there’s no science.
You can’t remove regulations that help prevent water and air pollution and then claim that you’re protecting the environment.
I am glad that protection will be given against concealed guns at university athletic venues. Now use the same common sense to protect classrooms and laboratories that have chemicals and bio-hazard materials.
You’re not going to educate people by raising the price of college.
The picture of Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock meeting with President Trump explains where most of Trump’s crazy allegations come from and his ideas for the future of America.
Which would be better for America, a leader who takes a challenge head on (Trump) or a leader who backs down when challenged (President Obama)? My money is with the one who stands his ground.
It appears Trump wants to undo anything that Obama was involved with, regardless of the consequences. Climate change is just one example.
Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy. Its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.
Do all those folks who make disparaging remarks about liberals consider themselves the antonym given by the dictionary – narrow-minded bigots?
Perhaps some liberal can explain why if I work, I have to pay taxes to the government, but if I don’t work, the government pays me.
I’m not the media. I want to see what Trump has to hide with his taxes.
So, the good Christians in Arkansas executed a prisoner. Those Christians are always trying to do the right thing. How many prisoners did Jesus execute?
I’m sick of the Charmin commercials using every excuse for why you should use less of it except the truth: too much of it clogs your sewer system.
