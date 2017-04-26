Opinion Line (April 26)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
For once a great big “thank you” to the Kansas Corporation Commission for stopping the sale of Westar. That ultimately would have caused even more harm to customers than Westar already does, with the KCC’s blessing.
Dear science followers: You are being lied to. Figure it out.
It’s good to see Fox News draining the swamp of old lecherous men. Welcome to the new millennium, Fox News.
Will Bill O’Reilly’s next best-seller be entitled, “Killing Bill O’Reilly”?
The riots at Berkeley are the results of 40-plus years of liberal/leftist professors. Is this really the America you want without free speech?
“President Trump tapped into the anger of his supporters,” blah, blah, blah. Are the snowflakes who say this saying that we don’t have a right to be angry about things that deserve our anger?
The release of Trump’s tax returns is not so important but the fact he lied when he promised to release them is all important.
Anybody with a brain knows that Trump doesn’t want to release his tax returns because there is incriminating evidence in them.
Socialists say I shouldn’t confuse them with communists. I say they shouldn’t confuse my money with their money.
“Women’s health care choices are not the government’s job or your business.” Now repeat that to yourself over and over until it finally sinks into that thick religious-nut skull of yours.
There’s a reason you separate military and police. One fights the enemies of the state, and the other serves and protects the people. When the military becomes both, then the enemies of the state tend to become the people.
Please do not listen to all the negativity regarding “Breaking Cat News.” There are many of us who love it, and it is every bit as funny as most of the other comic strips running.
“Breaking Cat News” is bad news and a waste of ink and space.
How many complaints will it take to get that awful thing replaced on our comics page?
Mom jeans are an epidemic in this city.
