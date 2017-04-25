Opinion Line (April 25)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
People, get ready for the 2018 gubernatorial race. We don’t want another Sam Brownback, and the GOP has lots of money. Stop supporting GOP candidates to halt the downward spiral in Kansas.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., will be just another excuse for Democrat voters to give up politics.
Only in America can you be pro-war, anti-Medicaid, anti-refugee, anti-welfare and still call yourself pro-life.
Don’t blame President Trump. He did everything he could to prove he was unfit for office.
The only thing I am dissatisfied with Trump about is his failure to start mass deportations.
Trump supporters, where is the outcry when taxpayers money is spent every week in Florida. Trump will spend in one year what President Obama spent in eight years.
Per Abraham Lincoln, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” We’d better get our act together or our democracy is going to suffer immensely.
Because there is such a big divide between rural and urban populations, the media should run equal pieces about everyday life for rural and urban people.
The fourth estate has become a fifth column in America.
Politicians and celebrities have always been targets for lampooning. But Stephen Colbert’s nightly disrespectful, vehement and disgusting attacks on Trump are way over the top.
We paid Social Security taxes and Medicare taxes on every dollar we earned our entire working life. How do you get that as an entitlement? Maybe the government shouldn’t have been taking it for other things.
Unplanned pregnancy? What is that, anyway? You had sex didn’t you?
So much suffering in the world is due to mankind’s free will.
A gift registry for an adult is one thing, I mean who needs three toasters. But letting a kid run around the toy section with a registry gun zapping everything in sight is ridiculous.
Drivers need to quit driving full speed up to and past the stop sign and at the edge of the crossing street. Good defensive drivers will assume you are running the stop sign and slam on their brakes. I see this multiple times a day.
