Opinion Line (April 24)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I get so tired of the poorly repaired city streets of Wichita beating up my car. The streets are horrible and embarrassing when I have a visitor from out of state.
Folks, it’s the potheads from the 1960s who want to legalize marijuana to vindicate their failed past.
The main reason our government is inefficient is because our Congress isn’t doing its job of oversight.
Even people who voted for President Trump did so with the understanding that once his IRS audit was done, he would release his tax returns. So Trump should do it.
I did not vote for Trump but believe he needs a chance. I also do not have a need to see his tax returns, nor should you.
Our tax code is crazy. If you are productive, you are penalized for it. If you aren’t productive, you get rewarded.
Take two powerful, mentally unstable narcissists and add nuclear weapons. What could possibly go wrong?
President Obama stood firmly behind his military – way behind.
What has happened to giving dignity to the president no matter who he is? I quietly continued to respect the president during the past eight wasted years. So now, liberals, please be considerate of Trump.
If it’s funny to hear Democrats wail about the awful things Trump does, then it must be absolutely hilarious to hear Republicans wail about the made up things Obama did.
It’s funny how liberals are still preaching that conservatives don’t like change all the while they’re opposing every change Trump wants to make.
It is a shame that evangelical Christians have to continually lower their moral standards to support the increasing lies and unmitigated greed of Trump. How will they justify this when the time comes?
If someone calls and says they have a life-threatening medical problem, don’t start talking about all of the bad things going on in your life. They didn’t call to hear you complain. They called for support.
The only man bun allowed should be when you have a juicy burger in your hand.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments