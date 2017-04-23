Opinion Line (April 23)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Welcome to Wichita’s Old Town, where you cannot opt out of massive government surveillance.
People in this city run red lights and speed with impunity. Hooray for the cycle cop plan.
When will Gov. Sam Brownback wake up to the struggling health care in Kansas? Does every hospital have to go bankrupt first?
Only a Democrat would think a seven point victory by Ron Estes was a victory for Democrats.
Single-issue voters are killing this state. All a candidate has to say is “I’m against abortion” and people vote for him. Then these candidates continue to take us down the same path Brownback is taking us.
Lower the voting age to 17? You must be kidding. If anything, it needs to be raised to at least 25.
Bill O’Reilly has learned that you can’t blame everything on the liberals when you shoot yourself in your own foot.
O’Reilly is undergoing character assassination orchestrated by the far left and women who see dollar signs.
Harrison Ford not facing any punishment for landing in the wrong place is more evidence that when it comes to the law and what’s right and wrong, there is a “1 percent,” but it has nothing to do with money, as the leftists claim.
Kim Jong Un may not be the best dictator in the world but he sure knows how to put on a parade.
Because he has some actual business experience, President Trump won’t be punked by foreign dirtbags the way President Obama was.
Trump flipped toward the center last week. This week, he’ll flop back to the far right. Reminds me of a carp I caught.
I call on our legislators to make it illegal for airlines to overbook seats. If they often need extra seats for crew members, they should under-book, leaving some seats unsold and available for that purpose.
Why wouldn’t the people want the polluters to decide how they can better pollute?
It’s amusing, although also annoying, to watch the Kansas GOP delegation fall all over itself in welcoming trade with Cuba, while never acknowledging that this has happened only because of Obama.
If you measure your life in dollars, you will never have anything but dollars.
