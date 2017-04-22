Opinion Line (April 22)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The Legislature’s definition of lower tax policy applies only to the rich. Other Kansans will get a large tax increase to balance the budget.
The Democrat Party’s problem is not offering something or someone to vote for, rather than something or someone for people to vote against.
It would be informative to see a side-by-side comparison, a spreadsheet, of the qualifications of Neil Gorsuch and Merrick Garland for Supreme Court. That way I could evaluate the decisions Congress made.
Social Security is not an entitlement. We worked for it and paid into that system. The government borrowed from it to fund its wars.
What do you get when you have two ruthless adolescent dictators playing with non-toy soldiers and equipment?
Republican: a political term for war-makers.
The law does not require a president to release his taxes. The long tradition of American presidents releasing their taxes is based on the honor system. Honor does not seem to compel our current president.
Only the media are demanding to see President Trump’s tax returns, and releasing them benefits absolutely no one else.
As long as Trump does well by the American people, I couldn’t care less what his tax records are.
New EPA administrator Scott Pruitt needs to understand that ideology over facts make you look stupid.
The comic strip “Breaking Cat News” seems to be working. Just like cats, most readers have grown completely indifferent to it.
Yo ho, heave ho, “Breaking Cat News” has got to go.
I read the paper for comics and sports, too, but I want to start with the news, letters and commentary. I expect The Eagle to do what it does best – give me the when, how and why of a story. That’s why I buy the paper.
The dragonfly sculpture by local artist Mike Miller is going to scare kids to death and give adults nightmares.
How can someone be smart enough to pass a written exam and obtain a driver’s license and still be too stupid to read and obey a “no parking” sign?
