Opinion Line (April 21)

I thought Gov. Sam Brownback was going to Italy. Why is he still here?
If Republicans care only about the top 1 percent, how come they keep winning elections?
Dear President Trump: No war with North Korea.
Remember that “one wrong move” commercial? We are about to make that move.
Did we not learn anything 10 years-plus from Iraq? Stay out of other countries’ business.
Ronald Reagan kept Russia at bay because they were scared to death of him. I believe people will become scared to death of Trump as well, and, unfortunately, we have to have that in this world.
Why did 81 percent of evangelical Christians vote for Trump, when his morals are against everything they stand for? Morals don’t matter much anymore, and he promised to nominate an anti-abortion Supreme Court justice.
To those who want Medicaid expansion: Where do you think the money will come from? The schools are short-funded, and the state is in debt big time.
The primary purpose of health insurance is not to provide health care but to make a profit for insurance companies by insuring healthy people. Congress shouldn’t represent it as a solution for providing national health care.
So we should repeal Obamacare because it makes us pay for “moochers”? Then we can go back to the “moochers” getting “free” emergency room treatment that we end up paying for when hospitals write it off.
When I become president, I am going to come up with a way for immigrants to enter this country legally, so people don’t have to live in the shadows.
How do you “overbook” a flight? When the last seat is taken, you don’t let anyone else board the plane. And you don’t yank seated passengers out of their seats to fill it with airline staff.
If you can’t find a corner office job, perhaps you should have worked harder than what you did to earn that patsy degree.
Why is it that they put the toilet paper in hotel bathrooms in a spot that only a contortionist can easily reach?
