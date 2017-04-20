Opinion Line (April 20)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
There wouldn’t be ozone alerts if we had decent traffic control that didn’t have you idling at stops with no other vehicles in sight.
It might be inconvenient, but road construction means jobs and taking care of our city.
Do we truly have a representative government when the anti-abortion issue, which will affect less than 1 percent of the people, is a deciding factor in the election of those who will make decisions for 100 percent of us?
The Democratic Party’s loss in former Rep. Mike Pompeo’s seat is a direct result of its failure to understand that mainstream America is fed up with its socialist agenda.
Ron Estes’ win in the recent election might have been different if the national Democratic Party had backed its candidate as the Republican Party did.
Can we say for certain that President Trump’s Russian friends didn’t hack into the election to help Estes win?
Quit voting for the extreme right and listening to extreme right radio hosts or your privacy and personal rights will be yanked faster than a passenger on United Airlines.
CIA director Pompeo claim that American hero Edward Snowden sought fame is a bald-face lie. Snowden’s enormous patriotic sacrifice guarantees individual freedoms.
I figured out the Trump Doctrine: We can do anything, anywhere, anytime to anybody. No reason needed.
Bashar Assad was elected president of Syria in 2014 with 88 percent of the vote. Why are we trying to overthrow him? I thought we believed in democracy.
Trump is changing his views on almost everything he promised. This shows how much of a phony he is and how right those were who called him out during the primaries.
If President Obama had nominated the pope to a position on the Supreme Court during the last full year of his presidency, the Republicans would have fought against it and would not have allowed a vote.
People should realize that for the vast majority, to climb the economic ladder means working your butt off, no matter race, religion, etc.
Lack of jobs and low pay hinder the opportunity to get educated.

