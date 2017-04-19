Opinion Line (April 19)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I think we should put a swimming pool in the parking lot at our new library and see which one gets used the most.
It is embarrassing that our governor can’t even maintain his position as the nation’s least-favorite governor.
I wonder if anyone who signs the pot petition has any idea of the physical, mental, emotional or financial harm it does to the people using that poison or those around them.
Anyone who makes a big negative deal out of the enjoyment of illicit “drugs” but doesn’t push to criminalize alcohol is nothing but a hypocrite. Alcohol does more harm and kills more people.
Sen. Pat Roberts’ recent commentary, “Grateful for response to Kansas fires,” was a great testimony to the character and spirit of Americans.
The prairies need to be burned only every 3-5 years. I would be willing for my tax dollars to be used to reimburse the cattle producers for their losses in weight gain rather than have to breath the pollution every year.
Two major countries on the planet, America and North Korea, are both at the mercy of two man babies with bad haircuts.
The reason many people hate President Trump is that he owns something they don’t have – common sense.
Why doesn’t the attorney general of Kansas investigate care homes for price gouging?
“Health care is not the government’s job or business.” Now repeat that to yourself over and over until it finally sinks into that thick socialist skull of yours.
The Eagle needs to just admit its mistake and get rid of the “Breaking Cat News” comic.
I wasn’t overly fond of the new comic strip “Breaking Cat News,” but it has grown on me.
I love “Breaking Cat News.” I also hope that reverse psychology works.
I wish it was always a full moon. The night just looks a lot better that way.
