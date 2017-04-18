Opinion Line (April 18)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Finally, a beautification project for downtown. The flower pots sound like a marvelous start to making our plain city attractive.
Gov. Sam Brownback is surging now. He’s jumped all the way up to No. 49 in popularity.
Does Ron Estes take no message from the fact more than 45 percent of voters don’t want more Brownback-Trumpism? We’re his constituents, too.
For a couple of hours Tuesday night, the 4th District had joined the resistance and I wasn’t in Kansas anymore. Unfortunately, it was only a dream.
Who gave President Trump the right to call my cell phone? Do I have the ability to call his? I feel violated.
It is our money, not yours to spend as you discombobulated idiots see fit.
It appears that Trump wants to use the George W. Bush playbook, “The only way to be a great president is to be a war president.” I predict we will be invading North Korea, Syria or another country within the next 90 days.
The country is very lucky that we didn’t have a loose cannon like Trump handling the Cuban Missile Crisis in the early 1960s. We’d all be living in a Mad Max world now.
It took eight years for President Obama to screw up America. Give Trump the courtesy of not expecting him to correct everything overnight. It will take some time to fix everything that needs fixing.
Someone please plate the toilets at Camp David gold so the president won’t go down to Mar-a-Lago every week, racking up travel expenses at eight times the rate Obama did (to say nothing of golfing).
The difference between Trump and Obama playing golf is Obama did it to get away from work while Trump is playing to do work and make deals.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will go down in history for using the nuclear option to assure Neil Gorsuch’s appointment to the Supreme Court. He’s on par with Benedict Arnold.
OK, now that Gorsuch is in, can we finally get our hearing for Merrick Garland?
Fight the unfriendly skies of United.
