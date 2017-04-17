Opinion Line (April 17)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
If our enemies look closely, they will soon figure our that we are killing ourselves with our forks, unless you are eating sandwiches.
I don’t understand the difference between a barrel bomb dropped into a civilian neighborhood that kills innocent women, children and babies and chemicals dropped into the same neighborhood that kills women, children and babies.
Every time you watch a Tomahawk missile launch, remember it costs about $1 million. It’s like you are watching highways, textbooks, teachers’ salaries and Medicare checks fly across the ocean and explode.
Airlines should weigh each passenger with all his baggage and charge him accordingly.
I know that Leonard Pitts is a columnist, not a news reporter. Is everyone else aware that what Cal Thomas says in his weekly columns is also opinion and not news?
Do we still need the TV show “Madam Secretary” after Hillary Clinton lost the election?
So after all Donald Trump’s complaining about President Obama’s personal travel, it looks like Trump will exceed in one year what Obama’s total personal travel costs were for eight. Typical conservative.
It took a visit from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a ton of money from the National Republican Committee and “malfunctioning” voting machines for Ron Estes to eek out a victory. Congratulations to James Thompson. Run again.
Have you seen the H&R Block commercial in which they employ IBM’s supercomputer “Watson” to figure tax returns? That’s all the evidence I need to know the tax codes are way too complicated.
If the school board is selling buildings and land, the money should go back to the taxpayers. The school board is not a private company.
Ironically, kids are now trained to follow the rules of a video game but don’t know about America’s rule of law.
I think Wichita is totally messed up. When I was a young kid here, we could ride our Stingray bicycles to the west side. Now that would get you killed.
The three things that we never had on or at our table when I was growing up were elbows, hats and cell phones.
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
