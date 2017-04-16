Opinion Line (April 16)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
This ozone alert is backward. Should 300,000 people have to compensate and make sacrifices so a half dozen wealthy landowners can burn off their pastures? Why aren’t they the ones on alert?
Gov. Sam Brownback wants a flat tax that will almost double the tax rate on families with income of less than $30,000 but leave all higher earners at the current rate. Apparently the poorest Kansans are to carry the biggest burden of fixing our state finances.
I do my own taxes. One of us is retired and the other is still working. Two years ago, we got back from the state $1,180. Last year it was $763. Now this year we owed $358. My thank-you card is in the mail along with my check.
To Russian President Vladimir Putin I would say: Be careful what you wish for. To Brownback and the Legislature I would say: Do not raise taxes on the poor and middle class.
I’m often amused at Kansans who say they’re going to move from here for one reason or another and yet they don’t move. Too bad, we wouldn’t mind if those whiners leave.
The Republican Party seems to have plenty of money to send national goons to Kansas to support their Trumpette candidate. Maybe they could throw some of those bucks to help the GOP Legislature out of their many failed policies.
If you are here illegally, you are considered a visitor and may be asked to leave if you misbehave, even in the slightest way.
“I was hungry, and you asked for my papers,” said Jesus never.
The love of other people’s money is the root of all evil. Do not increase welfare; cut it.
Corporate thugs have hijacked the friendly skies.
“Mama Love,” thank you for the suggestion to let cinnamon roll dough rise three separate times. Wow, what a difference.
As we pass through life, you can chose to look up and follow people who are inspiring or down to those who have chosen another path. The choice is yours.
I can’t decide which is the most boring – baseball, basketball or NASCAR. Bowling, grass growing and paint drying are more interesting.
Man will walk on the surface of Mars before the bridge at McLean and Pawnee re-opens.
