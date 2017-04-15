Opinion Line (April 15)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Now that I have voted, I no longer have to look to see if Nancy Pelosi is hiding under my bed, waiting to eat me while I sleep.
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result. Why do Kansans send the same GOP talking heads to Washington, D.C., and Topeka and expect things to get better?
“If” President Trump drained the swamp that was Washington, it was only to develop it into a country club for the rich.
Now that the do-nothing President Obama is out of the White House and Trump is in, maybe the world will respect the United States a little bit.
Trump’s only Syrian policy is “I’ll huff and puff and blow your hangars down.”
Trump air-mailed Tomahawk missiles to our enemies whereas Obama air-mailed them billions in cash.
If Trump would have strapped his cell phone to one of those missiles the mission would have been a total success.
I’m very happy our country has a president who is not on a constant apology tour.
The term “alternative facts” made for a good joke for about five minutes. But the more we use it the more it desensitizes us to what they really are: lies.
I think only people who legally reside within the boundary for an elected office should be allowed to contribute money to support a candidate.
If everyone was on Medicare, how would it be paid for? How would the medical community survive on the low payments for services provided?
I suppose I can support abortion in the cases of incest, rape or a tragically deformed fetus, but I cannot support my tax dollars used for a woman’s moment of indiscretion or convenience. Let the ACLU pay for it.
Cops on motorcycles was not a good idea then and it’s not good now. It is way too dangerous.
“Moving forward” is an overused corporate phrase that means “do as we say.”
Wichita sure could use a Joe’s Crab Shack.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments