Opinion Line (April 13)

It is hard for Gov. Sam Brownbeck to get a break. First he had to worry about activist judges; now he has to worry about activist legislators.
Brownback reminds me of a middle school bully.
The two best things to happen in America’s history: the presidential election of Ronald Reagan and the election of President Trump.
“Make America great again” by placing the billionaires in the money swamp and what trickles down and out is for the people? Reagan did the same thing in the ’80s with his trickle-down economics.
I believe that if the Republicans were nominating the pope to a position, the Democrats would fight against it.
Play the national anthem of Russia in the White House and see who stands up.
Would someone who voted for Trump please tell us how the Russians made you do it.
Trump is on track to golf and vacation more in one year than Obama did his entire presidency.
The Bush administration seems absolutely saintly now.
With Obamacare, you are paying with your tax dollars for the expensive medical treatment of the freeloaders whose poor life choices caused them to be shameless moochers.
Lowering prison terms or not building jails will not lower the rate of crime.
Every day I am told something else is bad for our health. The food industry (not just fast food) kills more people than guns and cars.
Do those who believe zygotes are people also believe that eggs are chickens?
Got fear, intolerance, paranoia? You need a Fox detox.
Our local paper continues to provide the best local and state news sources. It’s our civic duty to support it in this time of fake news. I’ll continue my support, but just don’t mess with the funnies.
I was worried about WSU coach Gregg Marshall being taken advantage of with the Ponzi scheme when I realized The Eagle had also been taken advantage with “Breaking Cat News.”
The mute button on my remote is about worn out due to all the personal injury commercials on TV.
