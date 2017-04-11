Opinion Line (April 12)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I sure hope Gov. Sam Brownback doesn’t veto Wichita State joining the American Athletic Conference.
So the answer to poor academic performance at Gordon Parks Academy is to add media art programs and STEM classes? How about STEM and more small group sessions in basic phonics, math, literature and geography?
I wonder how many swimming pools we could keep open with the money for the new park at Cadillac Lake.
So we’re going to destroy our air, water, health and probably planet to protect 77,000 jobs in the coal industry? It would be better to create an entire new industry for these workers then let them kill the rest of us.
Climate change and mainstream news are real. President Trump and unicorns are fake.
Recent writers of anti-Trump letters should seek better than fake news to model their letters. Preachers, poets and PhDs may be hindered in their search for truth. Fortunately, few of them voted last November.
To demonstrate our support for the Trump administration, my friends and I have started addressing each other as “comrade.”
Everyone in Washington, D.C., hates Trump’s new budget, so it must have something going for it.
If the Democrats had the education they claimed, they would have been smart enough to win the election.
Imagine how much greater President Obama’s eight years in office will be appreciated now that there will be the Trump disaster to compare it to.
An ultra-fancy school campus doesn’t guarantee good educations any more than state-of-the-art ball diamonds guarantee a championship team.
One writer blamed “government schools” for the “not my fault” disease. No, it actually comes from parents who say, “My kid didn’t do it.” Years ago, parents said, “We’ll take care of it at home.”
I’m very disappointed with the new comic “Breaking Cat News.” Is there nothing better The Eagle can publish?
We traded “For Better or Worse” and definitely got worse.
Handy hint to old people: Don’t die. Your kids will raid your estate for anything of value, then sell your memories to the highest bidder. Shame.
