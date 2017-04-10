Opinion Line (April 10)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Dear legislators: The people you represent spoke loud and clear. Were you not listening? We wanted you to expand Medicaid, not guns on college campuses.
If citizens carrying guns is such a great idea for campuses and hospitals, why are legislators spending taxpayer money to pay for guards and metal detectors at the state capitol?
Well, Kansans, are we finally tired of Republicans yet?
Restore common sense and integrity to Kansas. Sen. Carolyn McGinn, R-Sedgwick, for our next governor.
I’m sorry President Trump hasn’t solved all of America’s problems in his first two months. However, illegal border crossings are down by 40 percent, and illegal aliens are being deported.
Trump has not been in office 100 days yet, and I feel that our country is going backward eight years, not forward. Rolling back regulations on pesticides, clean air and water, health care and internet privacy do not make me feel safer.
Someone needs to tell Trump in no uncertain terms that Fox New is the fake news. Trump’s gullibility is unprecedented. The world is one Trump confusion from nuclear holocaust.
Bill O’Reilly’s next book should be “Killing My Own Career” or “Welcome to My Spinning Zone.”
Liberals’ attack to our country’s judicial system, if successful, will cause mass hysteria in the future for our children.
Columnist Leonard Pitts said journalists did a lousy job covering the 2016 election. Man, all the liberal media did was preach how great Hillary Clinton was.
The difference between a journalist and columnist is a journalist reports facts and a columnist whines about his own personal interest. Pitts is a columnist.
Columnist Andrew Malcolm said Trump’s budget is about “message, not money.” And the message is loud and clear. Between travel bans, rolled back environmental regulations and cuts to social programs, the country will be a mean and filthy place.
Fifty years ago my generation said not to trust anyone over 30. Unfortunately, that’s still true.
Based on what is played on local classic rock stations, there were only 20 songs in those decades.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments