Opinion Line (April 9)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I am tired of politicians promising to fight for me. There is too much fighting in the halls of government and not enough cooperation. Promise to cooperate and I’ll vote for you.
Don’t expect us, the American people, to “unite and work together” when members of the House and Senate and the White House cannot do the same thing.
Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, liberals and everyone else needs to learn, memorize and take to heart the phrase “I respectfully disagree.”
I was one of the few Gov. Sam Brownback supporters left until he vetoed the Medicaid expansion bill.
And to think, my church originally supported Brownback, and now he rejects its plea for Medicaid expansion.
Brownback vetoed expansion of Medicaid when the day before it was reported that southeast Kansas counties were much sicker than other regions. One of the reasons stated was that salaries there are too low for people to afford insurance.
People on Medicaid don’t fund campaigns or political action committees.
President Trump is far too dangerous for us to send him more yes votes on Capitol Hill. Vote for James Thompson.
We’re supposed to believe Thompson on what he says he’s going to do when he’s a Democrat and that party is known for destruction, obstruction, violence and lies?
Trump is certainly running this country like the “business” his supporters asked for. Looks like Trump is making the presidency a “family business.”
Please do not criticize Trump’s nepotism. He needs all the help that he can get.
If a police officer catches you texting while driving, you should receive a fine of $500 and be forced to place your phone under your car tires and then run over it.
Apparently the Pando Initiative believes it is remarkable and notable that there are 100 men who can cook. Possession of a uterus does not grant someone automatic ability to cook. The skill is gender neutral.
If you feel the need to point at and whisper about the person dining next to you at the fast food restaurant, then go eat in the barn. That’s where you belong, because you have no etiquette.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments