Opinion Line (April 8)

The governor should not have vetoed the bill to expand Medicaid. He does not represent the needs of the people of Kansas.
It’s simple to understand: Gov. Sam Brownback still wants to run for president, and there’s no way he could allow anything humane to be on his record.
It seems to be more important for some lawmakers to please a lame-duck governor than it is to please the voters.
The geniuses in the Legislature never divulged who was going to pay the 10 percent of Medicaid expansion costs not paid by the feds. Kansas’ budget is already deep in the red.
How dumb can we be? Nine new federal Medicaid dollars would have flowed into our state for every dollar we put up, bolstering our teetering hospitals and health clinics. But we don’t have those dollars because we spent them on tax cuts for “job creating” businessmen.
Why would the Eagle editorial board endorse Ron Estes for Congress when it is quite clear Kansans want change from the failed financial policies of the Brownback gang in Topeka?
Estes does seem to have good administrative skills, but that does not outweigh his core belief in the trickle-down economic theory.
It’s quite simple: James Thompson will replenish the swamp; Estes will to continue to drain it.
Estes continues to talk about “draining the swamp.” Is he really concerned about a better future for our country or is he simply another President Trump puppet? Why didn’t he drain the swamp in Topeka?
The County Music Association’s award show didn’t keep other forms of music out, but at least it was able to avoid any of the leftist loon rants that have poisoned other award programs.
Of course Trump couldn’t throw out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals baseball game. He had a tee time to make.
There are not too many sounds that are more foul than that of a metal bat striking a baseball.
I wish people would stop saying “literally,” “just sayin’,” and “it is what it is.”
