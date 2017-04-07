Opinion Line (April 7)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
It is not fair that with a flat tax my taxes would go up more than rich people.
Flat tax proponents in the Legislature should consider the old saying, “Nothing is so unequal as the equal treatment of unequal people.”
Really? The state is going bankrupt and our august legislators are focusing on font sizes?
I was walking by the VA hospital and noticed a “no guns” sign. So we don’t allow trained ex-soldiers to carry guns at their hospital, but we will allow college kids to carry guns at our universities?
Our public schools, colleges and universities no longer educate. They indoctrinate.
A judge told President Trump there are limits to free speech inciting violence. Nothing has happened to Madonna, Snoop Dogg and other famous people inciting violence against Trump or his family. Hypocritical.
I don’t get it. When the economy creates the same number of jobs per month under President Obama as Trump, Republicans call Obama’s economy a disaster and Trump’s economy great.
Trump gave up a billionaire lifestyle to be insulted, dragged through the mud, and be lied about repeatedly because of his love for America.
When our new president tells us that we’re “great again,” how will we know that he’s not lying again?
Now, wait just a minute about Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice collecting all of those names for political reasons. I bet she was just adding them to her Christmas card list.
Why is it necessary to repeal the Affordable Care Act? Wouldn’t it make more sense to appoint a truly bipartisan committee to study the ACA and fix its problems, then take it before Congress and the president?
Regarding teaching Spanish to Spanish-speaking students: We do teach English to English-speaking students, right?
Please ditch the comic strip “Breaking Cat News” and bring back “For Better or Worse.”
“Breaking Cat News” is the worst comic strip I have ever read. Someone must be paying The Eagle to run this worthless strip.
I always felt like there was one too many Stooges.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments