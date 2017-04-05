Opinion Line (April 5)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The Legislature finds time to pass a meaningless bill on male virility but fails to resolve meaningful problems, such as taxes, school budgets and Medicaid.
Kansas is a perfect example of what you get with conservative Republicans: expensive health care, bankrupt schools and debt. Vote them out at the state and national level. Enough pain.
I keep hearing how a particular candidate will be the only one to “stand up for us and our Kansas values.” Can I get a list of exactly what these values are? I have the feeling they aren’t the values of this Kansan.
If President Trump’s jobs plan is successful, the Democrats may never win again. That explains the hate.
We should never forget that Democrats are going to take our guns and Republicans shall repeal Obamacare.
Unless Russia was instrumental in getting Trump elected president, Republicans must face the fact that they chose him to be the face of their party.
Trump’s rallies are violated by leftist thugs, proving once again that the Democrats are the party of destruction, obstruction, violence and hatred.
Thanks to Trump’s antics and crummy policies, the spotlight has been shown on our country’s massive moral failings. We are the Barbarian States of America.
President Truman had a sign in his office that said, “The buck stops here.” Trump needs a sign that says, “The buck stops anywhere else but here.”
Know what happens when you drain the swamp? Those pesky alligators move into your backyard kiddie pool. It’s nothing more than a new spin on smoke and mirrors.
Regarding the new “Breaking Cat News” in the comics section. Here’s some breaking news: unimaginative, boring, pathetic, wasted space and decidedly not funny.
I’m a cat lover and have had several as pets. As such, I feel qualified to say that “Breaking Cat News” is a lousy addition to the comics section. It’s dumb. Bring back “For Better or Worse.”
Less regulations on fireworks? That’s going backward. It’s all folly and pollution.
What’s wrong with going backward? It gives people meaning.
